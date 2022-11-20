Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.82 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13,806.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.66 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $862.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

