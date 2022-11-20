Barclays Boosts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Riskified Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

About Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth $409,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth $137,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Riskified by 24.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 6.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after buying an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

