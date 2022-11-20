Barclays Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.49.

SNOW stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $400.60.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

