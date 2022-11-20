Barclays Reiterates €5.10 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.46 ($5.63) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.09.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

