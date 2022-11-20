Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $50.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.