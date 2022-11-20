Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $90.94.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

