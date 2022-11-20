Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

