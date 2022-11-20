BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of BioCardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.87 on Thursday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 172.74%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

