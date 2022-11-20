BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the third quarter worth about $423,000.

