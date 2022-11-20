BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $1,002,793.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $720.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $939.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

