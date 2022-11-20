Bloom Burton Upgrades CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) to Accumulate

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.40.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

