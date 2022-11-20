BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,741,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $628.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

