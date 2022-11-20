Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

