Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352,723 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $103,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 827,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

