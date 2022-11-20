Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

