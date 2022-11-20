Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

