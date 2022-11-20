BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Trading 18.7% Higher

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.65) to €1.70 ($1.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.68) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BPER Banca Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

