Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCLI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
