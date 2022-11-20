Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

