Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Up 5.3%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Broad Street Realty Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
Broad Street Realty Company Profile
Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broad Street Realty (BRST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.