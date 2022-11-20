Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Financial Contrast

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.51 $9.16 million $2.93 13.69 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.72 -$4.05 million $0.04 25.01

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.72% 8.26% 0.82% Broadway Financial 7.87% 2.00% 0.23%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branch offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

