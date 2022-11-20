Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDN stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,781 shares in the company, valued at $356,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $91,117 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

