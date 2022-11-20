Brokers Offer Predictions for Ferroglobe PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,404 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

