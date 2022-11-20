Brokers Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.