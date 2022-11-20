Brokers Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.73 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

