Brokers Set Expectations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Shares of LVLU opened at $4.87 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter worth $378,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.