BTIG Research Cuts iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $4.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

Featured Articles

