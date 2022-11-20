Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.88.
Bumble Stock Performance
Bumble stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
