Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Bumble stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bumble by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bumble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

