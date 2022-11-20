Burlington Stores (BURL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.70-4.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BURL opened at $157.86 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

