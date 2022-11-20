Burlington Stores (BURL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.70-4.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of BURL opened at $157.86 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
