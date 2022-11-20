CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,397,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 152.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

