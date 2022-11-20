California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $18,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $13,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

