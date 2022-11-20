California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

