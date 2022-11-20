California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Allegion stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $136.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

