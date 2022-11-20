California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Lincoln National worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

