California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,162 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,742,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.68.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

