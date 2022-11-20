California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $961.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

