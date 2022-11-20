Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Critical Contrast

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Camden Property Trust 0 4 9 0 2.69

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $151.23, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust -46.32% 12.25% 1.72% Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 7.29 $25.70 million ($3.39) -4.19 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.70 $303.91 million $7.59 15.13

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.