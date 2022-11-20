Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.75.
Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
