Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.