Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

