Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$4.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Real Matters Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.61.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
