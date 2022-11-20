Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $7.78 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

