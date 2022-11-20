Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

