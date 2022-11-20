Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $75.18 and last traded at $75.00. 31,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 812,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9,436.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,796,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

