CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Sells $186,000.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -218.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

