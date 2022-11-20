Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Acquires C$103,800.00 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, with a total value of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,378.16.

Michael S. Parrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael S. Parrett acquired 7,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

