Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.