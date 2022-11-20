Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

