Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,098 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

