Cerity Partners LLC Has $418,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Unum Group by 155.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 452.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

