Cerity Partners LLC Has $424,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 109,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

