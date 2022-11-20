Cerity Partners LLC Invests $438,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Royal Gold by 37.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.