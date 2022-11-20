Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of UTL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

